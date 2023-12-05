CVS to change how it prices prescription drugs - Here's what to expect

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai College to transform Boyd Tenney Library into Center for Learning and Innovation Arrest made in Prescott Valley funeral parlor drive-by shooting New interim director embraces ‘very unique opportunity’ at Prescott Regional Airport Children can Shop with a Cop Saturday Dec. 9 Influencers: Gary Beverly works to protect Verde River Arizona Complete Health crisis hotline helps residents cope with difficult situations Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CVS to change how it prices prescription drugs - Here's what to expect

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 10 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, December 5th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were mixed to close out today's session. The Dow closed down 73 points, the Nasdaq closed up three tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed fractionally lower. This comes after fresh data showed some signs of slowing in the labor market – job openings slipped to 8.7 million in October, down from 9.3 million in September. Investors are looking ahead to Friday’s crucial November jobs report for a clearer picture of the U.S. job market.

Turning to health care - CVS announced that it will change the way it prices prescription drugs. The company plans to implement a new system that will bring better transparency to how it prices medications and that will ultimately reduce costs for consumers.

The new model, called CVS Cost Vantage, will use a formula that includes how much a drug costs, a set markup, and a fee to determine how much a drug costs and what pharmacies will be reimbursed.

Of the new plan, CVS President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Prem Shah said quote “We are leading with an approach that will shift how our retail pharmacy is compensated by implementing a more transparent and sustainable model that fairly aligns pharmacy reimbursement to the quality services we provide. It provides our pharmacy benefit managers and payor clients a foundational step towards more pricing clarity for consumers.”

CVS says its new pricing system will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: