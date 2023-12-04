This struggling NFL franchise is spending millions to improve its stadium — while trying to build a new one

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Briefly: Road closure notice in Chino Valley Prescott Fire Department successfully rescues injured hiker in challenging nighttime operation Arizona rattlesnakes could be affected by I-11 construction Prescott Council OKs settlement option with two chemical manufacturers in PFAS litigation Catholic Charities joins global #LighttheWorld initiative with Giving Machines Fireworks are backdrop to this year’s Prescott Valley Christmas tree lighting

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This struggling NFL franchise is spending millions to improve its stadium — while trying to build a new one

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 9:26 p.m.

The Washington Commanders haven't looked great on the field this year, but the team's new owners are clearly trying to make investments to improve the organization as a whole.

Commanders owner Josh Harris said at the Sports Business Journal's Dealmakers conference that the he will be looking to make improvements to the team's current stadium, FedEx Field, even as the team looks to find a "new home," according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Harris and his ownership group, who purchased the Commanders for an NFL record $6.05 billion in July, have already committed $40 million to upgrade the team's current stadium which is in Maryland.

Related: Amazon's Black Friday NFL ratings weren't great, but the $100 million price tag is still probably worth it

FedEx Field is notorious in the NFL for its poor facilities. There have been numerous instances of leaky pipes and poor surface conditions at FedEx Field, one of which happened after a Week 11 match-up between the Commanders and New York Giants. Both locker rooms were reportedly unable to shower with hot water after the game due to an equipment failure. 

It's no surprise then why the Commanders' home arena was voted the second-worst stadium to play in the NFL, just behind MetLife Stadium in New Jersey which has  the ire of many players due to its turf grass.

Related: NBA player contracts are skyrocketing — here's how high they can go

While the new owners are investing millions on the current stadium, Harris recognizes that the team's future is has to be in a new arena. The owners are currently assessing where that arena could be, and are considering D.C., Virginia, or Maryland as a potential option.

However, there is no set timeline for the new arena, and Harris told Front Office Sports that they are in "very early" stages of that next step.

The Commanders are just 4-9 this season. The team has not finished with a winning record since the 2016 season and has not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

Simplify the pulse of the market landscape with bite-sized intel from the masters. Real Money Pro is your dynamic financial ally, transforming market insights into strategic moves. Start your membership to elevate your portfolio.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: