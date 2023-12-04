This struggling NFL franchise is spending millions to improve its stadium — while trying to build a new one

The Washington Commanders haven't looked great on the field this year, but the team's new owners are clearly trying to make investments to improve the organization as a whole.

Commanders owner Josh Harris said at the Sports Business Journal's Dealmakers conference that the he will be looking to make improvements to the team's current stadium, FedEx Field, even as the team looks to find a "new home," according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Harris and his ownership group, who purchased the Commanders for an NFL record $6.05 billion in July, have already committed $40 million to upgrade the team's current stadium which is in Maryland.

FedEx Field is notorious in the NFL for its poor facilities. There have been numerous instances of leaky pipes and poor surface conditions at FedEx Field, one of which happened after a Week 11 match-up between the Commanders and New York Giants. Both locker rooms were reportedly unable to shower with hot water after the game due to an equipment failure.

It's no surprise then why the Commanders' home arena was voted the second-worst stadium to play in the NFL, just behind MetLife Stadium in New Jersey which has the ire of many players due to its turf grass.

While the new owners are investing millions on the current stadium, Harris recognizes that the team's future is has to be in a new arena. The owners are currently assessing where that arena could be, and are considering D.C., Virginia, or Maryland as a potential option.

However, there is no set timeline for the new arena, and Harris told Front Office Sports that they are in "very early" stages of that next step.

The Commanders are just 4-9 this season. The team has not finished with a winning record since the 2016 season and has not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

