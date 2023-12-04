Pet of the Week: Sage (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Sage, an approximately 3-year-old female Shih Tzu. Sage came to the shelter with her friend, Abby, and is now looking for a new home. Sage is a total love bug and is going to make a great new companion for someone, she loves attention and snuggles! Sage gets along well with other dogs and people, but we have not had the chance to test her around cats yet. Sage is up to date on her DAPP and Bordetella shot and has an appointment set for her rabies vaccination, microchip and spay on Dec. 26, but she is able to go to her new home prior to that as long as the new owner agrees to bring her to that appointment at Chino Valley Animal Hospital.

If you are interested in meeting Sage, call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 today!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.