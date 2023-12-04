Pet of the Week: Pecan (Blackhat Humane Society)

Pecan, born to a beautiful red heeler mom in the safety of a foster home, this little munchkin was one of eight babies that have shown to be friendly and at ease with humans, dogs and cats. She is 3-1/2 months old, fully vetted and is active and curious. She will make a devoted companion and is sure to bring a smile to your face with her silly bouncy personality.

Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928 899-3942 to learn more about her.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.