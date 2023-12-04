Pet of the Week: Freddie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Freddie is 1-1/2 years old with gray and white hair. He was found as a stray or lost and injured, when someone fostered him to good health. Freddie loves people and loves to play. He is super sweet and looking for a forever home.

To meet Freddie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.