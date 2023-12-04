Pet of the Week: Callie (United Animal Friends)

Callie is a “chatty catty” who is super-social, funny, and easygoing. She enjoys daily brushing, numerous petting sessions, and hanging out on laps to watch TV. Her favorite “alone space” is your laundry basket in a dark closet. Catnip and fresh kitty grass are always appreciated by the playful 10-year-old. It won’t take long for Callie to become an affectionate member of your household. The gentle cat would do best in a quiet, all-adult home. She has lived with a feline companion, Shea-Shea, who is also available for adoption. Accepting other cats may take a while and Callie definitely is not a fan of dogs. The long-hair calico weighs 14 pounds and is in good health. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and is microchipped.

To adopt Callie, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.