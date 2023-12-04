OFFERS
Monday, Dec. 04
Pet of the Week: Buster (Bear) (Catty Shack)

Buster is a friendly cat, though a little big. (Courtesy photo)

Buster is a friendly cat, though a little big. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 4, 2023 4:47 p.m.

I am one of the friendliest cats you will ever meet. I know I am a little big for my age, but that is a good thing because I love everyone! My coloring with stripes is extremely handsome. Some of my favorite things are lap sitting, being petted and purring. I also do have a tendency to talk a bit but that is to let you know that I need more petting.

Born April 4 in a foster care home, never been outside, neutered, all vaccinations and vet checked. If you want to visit with Buster, please come to Catty Shack 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can also inquire through cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

