Huge country star bids farewell to Las Vegas Strip residency

Las Vegas history buffs are familiar with the long list of classic music acts that have been featured in Las Vegas Strip residencies over the years, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Wayne Newton to Celine Dion, Elton John and Cher.

Country music has been a big part of Las Vegas Strip residencies with legendary performers taking the stage, such as Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. More recently, the Strip has hosted country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn with Reba McEntire and George Strait, and Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Strip residencies date back to his five-year Garth at Wynn residency that began in December 2009 at the Encore Theatre and ended in January 2014.

"Friends in Low Places" singer brought his popular show back to Las Vegas in 2023 for his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip, which began May 18 and continues November, December, April, May, June and July.

Country star adds more shows to residency

Due to popular demand, Brooks added 18 new dates to the Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency beginning Sept. 26, 2024, and continuing with other dates in September, October and December 2024.

Brooks isn't the only country music icon to extend his Vegas residencies. Country star Luke Bryan opened his residency at the Resorts World Theatre on the Strip in February 2022 with nine shows and continued extending his engagement until the final time in August 2023 when he scheduled his final six shows for Dec. 29, 30, 31, Jan. 3, 5 and 6.

Superstar country star Shania Twain has performed popular, sold-out residencies on the Strip with her "Still the One" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22.

Twain will return to Bakkt Theater on the Strip for her new "Come On Over" Vegas residency, a 24-show run in 2024 beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14. Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater is building a reputation for being a destination for country music star residencies.

Country star Miranda Lambert concludes her Velvet Rodeo residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in April 2024. Daniel Kline&solTheStreet

Miranda Lambert extends residency for final shows

Superstar country singer Miranda Lambert opened her Velvet Rodeo residency in September 2022 at Zappos Theater, which would become Bakkt Theater during the residency, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas to sellout crowds that would prompt extensions to her engagement.

Lambert began the Velvet Rodeo residency initially with 24 shows scheduled through April 9, 2023, but the engagement was so popular that the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer on Dec. 1, 2022, extended her residency for 16 more shows in July, November and December, set to wrap up on Dec. 16, 2023.

One of the most decorated country stars of today, Lambert has earned 37 Academy of Country Music Awards – including the current ACM Entertainer of the Year – 14 Country Music Association Awards and three Grammy Awards.

As the final date of the Velvet Rodeo residency approaches, the show's popularity has led Lambert to schedule nine final shows of her residency on March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30, April 3, 5 and 6, 2024. Tickets for the final shows will be available to fan club members first at Ticketmaster.com in a presale starting Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, then at noon Pacific for Citi cardmembers. General public tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

“As someone who’s lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively,” Lambert said in a Dec. 4 statement. “The band and I are excited to keep this party going!”