Here's why Tesla Model 3 RWD, LR versions will likely be more expensive in 2024

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Briefly: Road closure notice in Chino Valley Prescott Fire Department successfully rescues injured hiker in challenging nighttime operation Arizona rattlesnakes could be affected by I-11 construction Prescott Council OKs settlement option with two chemical manufacturers in PFAS litigation Catholic Charities joins global #LighttheWorld initiative with Giving Machines Fireworks are backdrop to this year’s Prescott Valley Christmas tree lighting

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here's why Tesla Model 3 RWD, LR versions will likely be more expensive in 2024

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 6:19 p.m.

The demand side of the equation for electric vehicles seems to have plateaued for the time being, and EV makers are feeling the pinch. 

Polling from S&P Global Mobility has shown that the number of respondents open to purchasing an EV dropped to 67% earlier this year from 86% in 2021. 

Related: New Biden proposal could have a chilling effect on EV adoption

To combat this issue, Tesla has relied on slashing prices in order to maintain market dominance. Average Tesla prices are down about 25% year-over-year, according to Kelly Blue Book, with Elon Musk saying "The thing that must be solved is to make the car affordable for the average person."

But a new proposal from President Joe Biden's administration could potentially make certain versions of the Model 3 more expensive, and Tesla seems ready to warn its customers of the potential change ahead of time. 

As pointed out on InsideEVs, Tesla's official website now contains language warning customers that they won't be able to qualify for the same tax credit for some versions of the Model 3 starting in January. 

"Customers who take delivery of a qualified new Tesla and meet all federal requirements are eligible for a tax credit up to $7,500. Tax credit will reduce to $3,750 for Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range on Jan 1, 2024," Tesla's website states. 

But like any good marketer, the company is turning the news into a call to action. 

"Take delivery by December 31 for full tax credit," the website states. 

Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

Language in the Inflation Reduction Act excludes certain EVs from qualifying for the full tax break if battery components were made by a foreign entity of concern.

Last week, the Energy Department proposed a new rule saying that EVs containing batteries containing any parts from companies in FEOC countries will become ineligible for the tax credit starting in 2024. By 2025, clean vehicles may not contain any critical minerals that were extracted, processed, or recycled by a foreign entity of concern in order to eligible for a tax credit.

The move comes as the Biden administration steps up its regulatory enforcement of U.S. businesses doing business with China.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: