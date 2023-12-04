Elon Musk just took a low blow at Paris Hilton after she pulls ads from X

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been known for speaking his mind in the least censored way possible, the controversial billionaire has taken a shot at an unexpected new target: '90s-era socialite Paris Hilton.

On Dec. 3, X user Warren Redlich sent a tweet out about Hilton, saying she pulled her ads from X because the content is too controversial. The ads referenced were for Hilton's Clean Ceramic cookware line and were pulled only a month after Hilton's 11:11 Media struck a deal with Musk to advertise on the social media platform.

The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023

"The ad campaign wasn't super convincing tbh. I don't think Paris cooks a lot," Musk replied on the morning of Dec. 3.

Hilton did not reply to Musk's jab, although many of his devoted followers hopped into the comments to jeer and agree.

But Hilton did have something to say in 2021 about the photograph that was the subject of the tweet. In a TikTok video, she had explained that the words on her shirt were digitally manipulated. It actually read, "Stop being desperate," she said.

More on Elon Musk:

Musk has had a rocky few weeks at X, with big-name advertisers such as Apple, Disney, IBM, and Comcast pulling out of advertising deals on the platform after recent comments Musk made were deemed anti-Semitic.

Musk addressed the issue publicly during the Nov. 30 New York Times DealBook Summit in an interview with Aaron Sorkin, saying, "If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel.” By "Bob," Musk is referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

