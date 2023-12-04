Elon Musk just took a low blow at Paris Hilton after she pulls ads from X

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Briefly: Road closure notice in Chino Valley Prescott Fire Department successfully rescues injured hiker in challenging nighttime operation Arizona rattlesnakes could be affected by I-11 construction Prescott Council OKs settlement option with two chemical manufacturers in PFAS litigation Catholic Charities joins global #LighttheWorld initiative with Giving Machines Fireworks are backdrop to this year’s Prescott Valley Christmas tree lighting

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk just took a low blow at Paris Hilton after she pulls ads from X

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 10:08 p.m.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been known for speaking his mind in the least censored way possible, the controversial billionaire has taken a shot at an unexpected new target: '90s-era socialite Paris Hilton.

On Dec. 3, X user Warren Redlich sent a tweet out about Hilton, saying she pulled her ads from X because the content is too controversial. The ads referenced were for Hilton's Clean Ceramic cookware line and were pulled only a month after Hilton's 11:11 Media struck a deal with Musk to advertise on the social media platform.

The ad campaign wasn’t super convincing tbh. I don’t think Paris cooks a lot.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023

"The ad campaign wasn't super convincing tbh. I don't think Paris cooks a lot," Musk replied on the morning of Dec. 3.

Hilton did not reply to Musk's jab, although many of his devoted followers hopped into the comments to jeer and agree.

But Hilton did have something to say in 2021 about the photograph that was the subject of the tweet. In a TikTok video, she had explained that the words on her shirt were digitally manipulated. It actually read, "Stop being desperate," she said.

More on Elon Musk:

Musk has had a rocky few weeks at X, with big-name advertisers such as Apple, Disney, IBM, and Comcast pulling out of advertising deals on the platform after recent comments Musk made were deemed anti-Semitic. 

Musk addressed the issue publicly during the Nov. 30 New York Times DealBook Summit in an interview with Aaron Sorkin, saying, "If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel.” By "Bob," Musk is referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Forget Tesla – Sign up to see what stocks we’re buying now

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: