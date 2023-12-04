Carvana Shorts Feel'n tha Squeeze: The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including a short squeeze in Carvana, Spotify planning a huge layoff of staff, Alaska Airlines buying Hawaiian Air, and new action in the lithium space. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football playoffs and who's the best in the NFC and AFC. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

