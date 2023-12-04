Best 10 undervalued stocks to buy now: Morningstar

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Briefly: Road closure notice in Chino Valley Prescott Fire Department successfully rescues injured hiker in challenging nighttime operation Arizona rattlesnakes could be affected by I-11 construction Prescott Council OKs settlement option with two chemical manufacturers in PFAS litigation Catholic Charities joins global #LighttheWorld initiative with Giving Machines Fireworks are backdrop to this year’s Prescott Valley Christmas tree lighting

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Best 10 undervalued stocks to buy now: Morningstar

Dan Weil
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 10:25 p.m.

The stock market has been on a tear recently, with the S&P 500 soaring 11% since Oct. 27.

That may give you pause about investing in stocks now. But if you do want to increase your equity holdings, you might consider Morningstar’s list of the 10 best stocks to buy now.

The list is filtered from Morningstar’s roster of the 131 best stocks to buy in general. These companies have strong fundamentals: competitive advantages, predictable cash flows and strong managements.

Morningstar assigns all the companies wide moats, meaning it sees them with competitive advantages that will last 20 years or more.

Morningstar culled the 10 most undervalued stocks among those 131 to create the top 10 list for right now. It measures undervaluation based on its fair-value estimates as of Nov. 28.

Here is the list, starting with the most undervalued stock as of that date.

Restaurants, Drugs and Cosmetics

1. Yum China  (YUMC) - Get Free Report, China’s largest restaurant chain, which includes KFC

Morningstar fair value estimate: $80. Monday closing price: $42.05.

The company grew its individual restaurant total by 36% from 2019 to 2022, according to Morningstar.

“Now that China’s zero-covid policy is in the rearview mirror, we expect these new restaurants to not only deliver significant incremental revenue but also be accretive to margins,” wrote Morningstar analyst Ivan Su. “Over the next several years, we expect Yum China to speed up new unit openings.”

2. Roche Holding  (RHHBY) - Get Free Report, a Swiss drug company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $56. Monday closing price: $35.43.

“We think Roche's drug portfolio and industry-leading diagnostics conspire to create maintainable competitive advantages,” wrote Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen.

“As the market leader in both biotech and diagnostics, this Swiss healthcare giant is in a unique position to guide global healthcare into a safer, more personalized, and more cost-effective endeavor.”

3. Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Free Report, the pharmaceutical company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $47. Monday closing price: $29.30.

“Pfizer's foundation remains solid, based on strong cash flows generated from a basket of diverse drugs,” wrote Morningstar analyst Damien Conover. “The company's large size confers significant competitive advantages in developing new drugs.”

4. Estee Lauder  (EL) - Get Free Report, the cosmetics company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $200. Monday closing price: $138.95.

5. Zimmer Biomet  (ZBH) - Get Free Report, a medical equipment company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $175. Monday closing price: $116.90.

Tobacco, Food, Chemicals

6. Imperial Brands  (IMBBY) - Get Free Report, a British tobacco company, the world’s fourth largest.

Morningstar fair value estimate: $36. Monday closing price: $24.15.

7. GSK  (GSK) - Get Free Report, the British drug company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $54. Monday closing price: $36.65.

8. Campbell Soup  (CPB) - Get Free Report, the soup company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $61. Monday closing price: $41.

9. Corteva  (CTVA) - Get Free Report, an agricultural chemicals company

Morningstar fair value estimate: $67. Monday closing price: $45.20.

10. British American Tobacco  (BTI) - Get Free Report

Morningstar fair value estimate: $47. Monday closing price: $31.90.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: