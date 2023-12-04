Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K boasts 228,000+ perfect ratings and is a great stocking stuffer at just $25

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Streaming sticks are one of the most helpful devices on the market, as they simply plug into your TV and instantly make it smart with access to major streaming services. One of the most popular and well-reviewed is Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K.

It boasts over 228,800 five-star ratings, comes bundled with an Alexa voice remote, and is a massive 50% off at just $25. Whether you need a stocking stuffer, a holiday gift, or just want to upgrade your TV-watching experience, now is an excellent time to score it.

In addition to saving on the Fire TV Stick itself, you’ll score six months MGM+ for free, and Prime members get free, fast shipping. While this is the previous-generation Fire TV Stick 4K, you’ll find that it still delivers a terrific streaming experience that will last for years to come.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50) at Amazon

Small yet mighty, the Fire TV Stick 4K plugs into the HDMI on your TV, so it’s out of sight and out of mind. After that, you’ll run through a quick setup and be ready to stream.

Like a Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast, you’ll get access to apps for all the major streaming services on the Fire TV Stick. Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Paramount+ are streamable here. Remember, you’ll need accounts for the individual services to stream.

Unique to the Fire TV Stick 4K is the ability to control the experience with your voice. Thanks to the included Alexa Voice Remote, you can ask the assistant to find a specific show, open an individual app, or answer any other question. Like Alexa on Echo, you can ask for the weather, get an update on the news, or even control other smart home gadgets.

You can use the Fire TV Stick 4K with any TV that features an HDMI port. Even if your TV isn’t 4K on its own, this streamer stick supports up to a 4K UHD (2160p) experience and HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG visual standards, among others. This way, whatever you’re streaming will always look its best.

Beyond streaming TV shows and movies, you can also play games and view the status of smart home devices with the Fire Stick. So if motion is detected on a Blink camera or someone rings a Ring Doorbell, you can pull up the live feed on your TV.

At just $25 ahead of the holidays, the previous-generation Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent gift for someone in desperate need of a TV upgrade. While it’s not the latest model, it’s still an excellent deal on one of the best streaming sticks available. Best of all, though, it’ll arrive way before the holidays.