Prescott Fire Department successfully rescues injured hiker in challenging nighttime operation Arizona rattlesnakes could be affected by I-11 construction Prescott Council OKs settlement option with two chemical manufacturers in PFAS litigation Catholic Charities joins global #LighttheWorld initiative with Giving Machines Fireworks are backdrop to this year’s Prescott Valley Christmas tree lighting Prescott celebrates holiday season with traditional Courthouse Lighting Picture This: 2023 Prescott Christmas Parade Willow Creek Road signal synchronization aims to smooth traffic flow AZ Supreme Court Justice reverses course, recuses himself from abortion hearing Scholl leaving legacy of innovation, wisdom and devotion to students

Monday, Dec. 04
Act fast: You can get a MacBook Pro for up to $150 off right now on Amazon

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 3:40 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be wrapped, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals left to shop. You can still save on a bevy of bestselling items at Amazon.

We’re turning our attention to one of the newest Apple laptops to hit the scene, as it’s majorly discounted on Amazon right now. The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M3 chip and a plentiful 512GB of storage is $150 off at $1,449. You can pick between silver or space gray, as both shades are discounted.

Considering this Mac is a month old, you’ll want to act fast if you’re sold. We'll also flag that this discount appeared shortly after Cyber Monday exclusively in the silver color, so we'd act quickly before it sells out or expires.

14-inch MacBook Pro With M3, $1,449 (was $1,599) at Amazon

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip in Silver (2023)

Apple

Get It.

Like last year’s 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max, this 14-inch MacBook Pro keeps the universally-loved design. It feels super premium, with a thicker build that leaves room for plenty of ports: MagSafe 3 and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 on the left, with an HDMI port and SD card reader on the right.

You’ll be greeted with a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display when you open the MacBook. And with a screen powered by mini LEDs, you can confidently edit video or photos since it supports HDR content up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

Everything will run smoothly with Apple’s new M3 chip onboard—specifically one with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. And since this is a Macbook Pro, it’s paired with an active cooling system, so the chip can run longer without getting too warm.

Related: The best true wireless earbuds to buy right now

True to Apple-made chips like the M1 and M2, the M3 is plenty efficient, with a 22-hour battery life, and you can charge with MagSafe or USB-C. It’s also super long-lasting with up to 22 hours of battery life.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for those who want an excellent display, more ports, and extended runtime. Considering this features Apple’s latest in-house chip, it’s a terrific time to upgrade if you still have an older Mac too.

If you’re sold, you can score the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the brand-new M3 chip on Amazon for $1,449 here. Additionally, these other Apple MacBooks are discounted post-Cyber Week.

  • 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, $749 (was $999) at Amazon
  • 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, $1,099 (was $1,229) at Amazon
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro, $2,299 (was $2,499) at Amazon
