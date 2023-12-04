OFFERS
A budget airline's fee is causing a storm of outrage

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 4, 2023 10:48 p.m.

For low-cost airlines, the entire business model is based on luring customers with a base fare for significantly lower than what is offered by other airlines and then making up for the difference with extra fees for things that are also normally covered.

While someone traveling alone for a weekend in a nearby city with no bag can score a good deal, a very common complaint is that one hasn't actually saved very much at all when fees for everything from baggage and seat selection to a bottle of water aboard the flight is factored in.

Over the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3, low-cost airline Ryanair  (RYAOF) - Get Free Report incurred much customer outrage after some travelers started reporting being asked to pay up to £21 ($26.53 USD) to download their boarding pass when checking in for their flights — the window that popped up after someone with the lowest ticket fare completes the check-in steps now reportedly reads "check-in done! get your boarding pass now and avoid queuing at the airport by adding a seat."

Passengers disembark from the rear door of a Boeing 737 MAX from Ryanair on October 2, 2023 in Brussels Airport Zaventem, Belgium. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

Thierry Monasse&solGetty Images

Check-in pop-up causes a stir (but Ryanair denies making changes)

Launched in 1985 out of Ireland, Ryanair rose to become the largest airline in Europe by offering shuttle-style flights between nearby European cities for what in some cases could be as low as €19.99 ($21). The alternative for those who want to avoid the fee is, an airline spokesperson told the BBC, to come to the airport and line up for a physical check-in even if they have already checked in online.

"All Ryanair passengers can pay for a reserved seat if they so wish or if passengers wish to avoid this seat fee, they can select a randomly allocated seat entirely free of charge," the spokesperson said while denying accusations that it added a fee.

Both budget airlines and mainstream carriers charge economy travelers to select their seat ahead of check-in but, in Ryanair's model, those who do not pay extra only get their seat assigned at the airport instead of during online check-in like with full-service carriers.

'I just can't believe your new policy,' travelers complain

Perhaps because more passengers started noticing the fee due to the new pop-up windows, it caused some serious discontent among travelers who feel that a boarding pass is a basic part of a plane ticket and should not be treated as an "extra" by the airline.

Ryanair has so far not been answering questions on which flights have the ticket fee (most of the customers seeing the new pop-ups have so far been in the United Kingdom) but the fee seen by different passengers ranged from £8 for shorter flights and £21 for longer ones. 

"I just can't believe your new policy," traveler James Harris wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Ryanair added friction so you either now pay extra in time or money for something that is standard everywhere, i.e. a check in process to receive a ticket that gets you to the gate. I don't mind random seat allocation, but this newly added extra step is just wrong."

