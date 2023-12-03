Barbie doll honoring Cherokee Nation leader is met with mixed emotions
This photo provided by Mattel shows a Barbie doll of Wilma Mankiller. Toy maker Mattel is honoring the late legendary Cherokee leade with a Barbie doll as part of its "Inspiring Women" series. A ceremony honoring Mankiller's legacy is set for Dec. 5, 2023 in Tahlequah, where the tribe is based. Mankiller, who died in 2010, was the first female chief of a major Native American tribe and led the Cherokee Nation from 1985 to 1995. (Mattel via AP)