Obituary: David Altman

David Altman, 89, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 23, 2023. Born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan, he was known to his loved ones as Dick. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Grace (Cummings) Evans, and his father, David John Altman. He was a devoted husband to Joyce Altman, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Dick is survived by his wife Joyce, as well as his children Sandra (Gary) Patchett of Glendale, AZ, Sharon (Eddie) Corral of Phoenix, AZ, and David Altman II of Akron, OH. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Heritage Funeral Chapel, located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381, will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Dick will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His memory will forever be cherished. More info on Heritagefuneralchapels.com

Information provided by the funeral home.