Saturday, Dec. 02
Obituary: Billie Sage Knight

Originally Published: December 2, 2023 8:37 p.m.

Billie Sage Knight was born into this world on Nov. 15, 2023 and earned her Angel wings entering her heavenly home on Nov. 16, 2023. Billie spent hours in her beloved parents Calvin Jr. and Amber Knight’s arms, however will forever be in their hearts.

Billie will forever remain her parents’ precious baby girl and little sister to Macie Ann Knight, and know that they will hold her again in heaven one day.

She will always be loved by her parents, sister, countless grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at 10 a.m., at Grace Church in Chino Valley, AZ. Private Burial to follow.

“But Jesus said, Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children.” ~ Matthew 19:14.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

