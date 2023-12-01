What Tesla's Cybertruck costs as deliveries begin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

What Tesla's Cybertruck costs as deliveries begin

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 2:41 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Friday, December 1.

Related: The Cybertruck impact on Tesla could be as massive as this iconic American muscle car

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

It is the first trading day of December, and stocks are coming off a record November, which saw all three major averages end out the month higher, snapping a three-month losing streak. Hopes that the Federal Reserve could be done raising rates or soon cut rates drove optimism in November.

Today, investors will be awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as he takes the stage at Spelman College. The next Fed decision is scheduled for December 13th.

Turning to other news - the wait is finally over, Tesla fans. The company officially handed keys to its first Cybertruck customers. However, if you were planning to buy one of the futuristic-looking vehicles, it’s going to cost more than you thought.

In 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally said the base model for the Cybertruck would cost around $40,000. But the price tag now stands at about $61,000 - and that, according to Tesla’s website, is if you’re willing to wait until 2025. Want one in 2024? That will run you close to $80,000.

Tesla also announced it would sell two higher-end versions of the truck, with the top-of-the-line model, dubbed the Cyberbeast, starting at about $100,000.

At the event, Musk touted the Cybertruck’s 11,000-pound towing capacity and its ability to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds. Tesla says it hopes to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks a year, but Musk acknowledged that likely wouldn’t happen until 2025.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: