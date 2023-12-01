The Tesla Cybertruck's rivals give Elon's shiny new ride a run for its money

Following four long years of anticipation and enthusiasm from electric car fanatics, the final production version of its futuristic Cybertruck has been revealed to the public during its event on Nov. 30.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report silently revealed the price list for the Cybertruck shortly before the event, which many pointed out, is more expensive than what was first promised.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on Nov. 21, 2019. FREDERIC J&period BROWN&solGetty Images

As per Tesla's website, the base rear-wheel drive model starts at $60,990, more than $20,000 more than the promised $40,000 base price that was stated roughly four years ago. Additionally, the Cybertruck comes in a 600 horsepower, all wheel drive variant for $79,990 and a range-topping "Cyberbeast" model with 845 horsepower that nears the six-figure mark at $99,990.

At its base price, the Cybertruck slots itself dead center in the middle of other notable electric pickup trucks like the $49,995 Ford F-150 Lightning and the $73,000 Rivian R1T. However, Tesla says that it will not be available until 2025.

But comparing rival trucks against the seemingly more available mid-range all wheel drive variant, there is much to be compared against when it comes to its $79,990 price tag.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Josh Lefkowitz&solGetty Images

For $77,495, the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat trim can be had with the extended range battery, which still places the truck short of the Tesla's 340 mile range, with its 320 miles. Dual-motor all wheel drive comes standard on all models, but those looking at the Ford will have to make do with the Lightning's lower towing capacity of 7,700 lbs, instead of the Tesla's 11,000 lbs.

Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks parked at a Rivian service center in Brooklyn. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

At $79,000, the Rivian R1T can be had with an optional "Large pack" battery, which eclipses the AWD Cybertruck's range with an estimated 352 miles. The R1T also comes with all-wheel-drive, but even in its standard, dual motor setup, it also matches the Cybertruck's impressive 11,000 pounds towing capacity.

Though Tesla has delivered 10 Cybertrucks during its delivery event, Tesla estimates the all wheel drive models to be delivered in 2024, with the near $61,000, standard rear-wheel drive variant to follow in 2025.

Due to the long wait, Tesla is offering those "in line" with Cybertruck reservations before the Nov. 30 delivery event $1,000 off a lease or purchase of a different model Tesla made before the end of the year.

NEWS: Starting November 30th, Tesla is offering Cybertruck reservation holders the opportunity to buy a new Model 3/Y/S/X and get $1,000 USD off their new order. pic.twitter.com/AoU5LRcXTL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 1, 2023

As for Ford (F) - Get Free Report , many F-150 Lightnings are well below the $77,495 MSRP at dealers around the country, including those around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City.

According to their website, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report currently does not stock an R1T in the specific $79,000 configuration as mentioned and that "custom builds" typically takes "four months or less" to deliver from date of reservation.

