Leaked memo shows Spirit offering employees buyout packages to bring down costs

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Leaked memo shows Spirit offering employees buyout packages to bring down costs

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 5:50 p.m.

While some airlines have been seriously benefiting from the boost in post-pandemic travel, Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) - Get Free Report has struggled to bring in profit despite high revenue in the last year.

At the end of October, the airline reported a $157.6 net third-quarter loss despite bringing in $1.2 billion in revenue.

"Softer demand for our product and discounted fares in our markets led to a disappointing outcome for the third quarter 2023," chief executive Ted Christie said in announcing the results.

A photo of a Spirit plane wing on a flight from NYC.

Veronika Bondarenko

'We must return to profitability,' Spirit CEO says

An internal staff memo reported by CNBC shows that the airline started offering some salaried employees voluntary exit packages on Nov. 29 in order to avert widespread layoffs.

More Travel:

"The last few months have been a testament to our resilience and dedication as a company but we must return to profitability, which will require a series of tough decisions," Christie told Spirit employees in the internal memo.

The biggest "difficult decision" is an Early Voluntary Out program. Interested employees will be able to accept a buyout package (the range of which has not been revealed) on their own. As another cost-cutting measure enacted earlier this year, the airline had previously suspended new pilot and flight attendant training while the current memo confirmed that this move would be permanent.

"Based on the success of that plan, we're implementing a similar set of opportunities to help us right-size our organization for our current fleet and business constraints," the memo reads further. The airline previously reported operating expenses of $1.4 billion in the third quarter and $4.3 billion in the year to date

This is what Spirit is doing to bring down costs, return to profit

Back in October, Christie has also said that it had taken steps to cut costs by "modifying the cadence of our aircraft deliveries through the end of the decade." This refers to bringing in fewer new planes even as the airline recently had to ground nearly 30 Airbus A320neo  (EADSF) - Get Free Report due to a recall from their engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney after discovery of a problem in one of the metals used in the engine.

While a necessary precautionary step, the recall caused serious losses due to Spirit's inability to use the affected planes during the eight weeks when the situation is being examined through an ultrasound inspection. This reduced Spirit's plane capacity by as much as 5% throughout the fall.

Spirit is presently also in the middle of a protracted battle to merge with New York-based JetBlue  (JBLU) - Get Free Report. An ongoing Justice Department lawsuit aims to block JetBlue's $3.6 billion bid to purchase the budget airline on antitrust grounds. JetBlue previously expressed plans to raise Spirit airfare prices by as much as 40% while such a move would leave travelers with one fewer competitor to choose from.

"We continue to believe merging with JetBlue and creating a viable competitor to the Big Four U.S. airlines is in the best interest of consumers, team members, and shareholders," Christie said during the same earnings call in October. "We are prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively in this new demand backdrop."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: