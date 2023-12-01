Las Vegas Strip Sphere signs huge band to follow U2 residency

When superstar rock band U2 opened the spectacular Las Vegas Sphere on Sept. 29, it seemed like the whole entertainment world was watching, as the first show attracted a crowd of music stars including Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry.

Hollywood was well represented as well with stars Matt Damon, Orlando Bloom, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, and Luke Wilson in attendance.

The great interest and excitement surrounding the new venue's opening, unfortunately, was followed by disappointing financial earnings news as the company reported a first quarter operating loss of $98.4 million. To turn things around and become a success story, the Sphere will need to regularly book big-name acts that can fill venue on multiple nights each week.

The Sphere needed to get moving on finding it's next big residency soon as U2 will wrap up its 36-show residency on Feb. 18. Speculation about the next headliner at the Sphere after U2 exits has ended as Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) - Get Free Report has revealed the venue's next performer.

Rumors of next headliner at the Sphere

Back in April 2023, when U2 was selling out its first shows of its U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency, rumors were circulating that former One Direction member and popular solo artist Harry Styles might be the next performer to take residency at the Sphere after U2 departs. British tabloid The Sun reported that Styles has been offered $50 million for a residency at the new venue.

The theory behind the Styles rumor centered around the singer's past success in selling about 250,000 tickets for several shows at Madison Square Garden in New York. Styles' manager Full Stop Management, which is reportedly involved in lining up performers for the Sphere, also has a connection working as a consultant for one of the venue's partners, Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Rumors speculated that the former One Direction singer would perform a residency in March 2024. Unfortunately for Harry Styles fans, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is not the next performer coming to the Sphere. In October, more rumors about the next Sphere performer began floating around, claiming another popular band would perform in April 2024. This time the speculation nailed it.

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio performs at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) MediaNews Group&solEast Bay Times via Getty Images&solGetty Images

Phish signs on for April shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment revealed on Nov. 30 that popular jam band Phish would follow U2 at the spectacular venue performing four shows April 18, 19, 20 and 21. The band's website said that these would be the band's only shows at the Sphere in 2024.

Potential ticket buyers are asked to sign up to request tickets on the Phish.com website until Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Travel packages will be available and go on sale Dec. 1.

Ticket buyers will have the option of purchasing tickets for individual shows or all four shows in a four-day ticket request. Four day ticket packages range from $435.55 to $724.70, with all fees and taxes included. Tickets for single shows range from $108.90 to $181.20, fees included.

Phish last played on the Strip at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Oct. 31, 2021, and also played at the arena in 2018, 2016 and 2014.

Phish currently has three shows set for Madison Square Garden in New York Dec. 28, 29, and 30 that on sale now on its website, but a fourth New Year's Eve show Dec. 31 is already sold out.

