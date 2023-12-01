Here are all the issues with Elon Musk's Cybertruck

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here are all the issues with Elon Musk's Cybertruck

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 6:47 p.m.

Elon Musk's fabeled Cybertruck finally arrived during Tesla's live-streamed delivery event on Nov. 30. 

Although the event signals that production has finally begun, many concerns about Tesla's stainless steel white whale were raised by variety of different people who paint images of doubt. 

Related: Tesla CEO Elon Musk pits his brand new Cybertruck against a Porsche 911

A YouTube tech personality exposed some notable flaws

YouTube tech authority Marques Brownlee released a video early on Dec. 1, where he concluded that Tesla "really got themselves something solid here," when it comes to Cybertruck. However, he revealed some unwavering flaws with the vehicle.

His biggest grievance involves the construction of the body, which is notably made up of solid, stainless-steel panels. Brownlee explained in his video that Tesla engineers told him about the difficulty of constructing body panels with this material.

"They have these huge presses that are stamping the stainless steel, but steel has this sort of a 'spring back effect,' so you have to use a lot of force to stamp it in place, but then it springs back very quickly," Brownlee explained. "So you have to stamp further than you need to go to get it to 'unspring' back to the part you want it to be at." 

A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

According to Brownlee, the natural characteristics of stainless steel is the reason why Cybertrucks have notably large panel gaps – the small spaces in between body panels – and its size can vary greatly from Cybertruck to Cybertruck.

"I've seen a bunch of Cybertrucks [...] and they all have different levels of panel gaps, build quality in general," said Brownlee. "I'm not going to say it is micron levels of precision."

Additionally, he noticed a quality of the stainless-steel construction that can turn into a nightmare because of a seemingly clever design choice.

A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 28.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

While demonstrating the Cybertruck's door handle-less design, Brownlee explained how the cool feature can cause an issue for owners down the line. 

"I think a lot of people are going to open it down here on the stainless steel," Brownlee said while gripping the side of the door. "You can see the fingerprints, [...] because there's no door handles, there's not really a good way of telling someone how to get in. There's going to be a lot of Cybertrucks floating around with lots of fingerprints around the place that people's hands go to open the doors."

Analysts have concerns

In an appearance on CNBC's Last Call, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives and Deepwater's Gene Munster talked about the Cybertruck's effect on Tesla's bottom line, where they collectively agreed that it has big potential, but will not move the needle for the company unless they ramp up production to fulfill their reservations and lower the price. 

Ives said that the vehicle represented a "halo effect," where the Cybertruck existing and creating a distinct category in a time where Detroit's big three are taking a step back from electric vehicles.  

Munster, however, said that at its current production level, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report will probably lose $40,000 on each Cybertruck before they intensely scale up production. 

Tesla's missed promises

Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019.

FREDERIC J&period BROWN&solGetty Images

The concerns raised by the analysts are associated with some general disappointment particularly with some broken promises on key specifications made by Elon Musk and Tesla from the Cybertruck's first introduction approximately four years ago. 

Musk had previously said the Cybertruck would have a range of over 500 miles and a price tag nearing $70,000, two things that the actual vehicle doesn't deliver on.

Cybertruck presentation was wildly lacking in details. Final specs well below promised in almost every category:

2019: 500+ miles of range for $69,900
2023: 320 miles of range for $99,990

2019: windows can withstand a steel ball (almost)
2023: windows can withstand a baseball pic.twitter.com/PLidvZtwZb

— Tom Randall (@tsrandall) November 30, 2023

Additionally, Brownlee said in a tweet that while he does understand that achieving 500 miles of range would mean "thousands of pounds of extra battery" affecting driving dynamics, he is not confident in seeing Tesla follow through on the promises of another key anticipated model.

Tesla Cybertruck is notably the first time that Tesla is straight up not delivering on some of the key specs they promised

Promised specs:
500+ mile range
$70,000

Delivered:
340 mile range
$100,000

Tesla (and others) have taken the stance that the thousands of pounds of extra…

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 30, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: