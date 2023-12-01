Forget Bud Light: Kid Rock takes new antiwoke shots at Target

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Forget Bud Light: Kid Rock takes new antiwoke shots at Target

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 3:08 p.m.

Kid Rock was once a semirebellious rap rocker who mostly advocated for drinking and having a good time. 

He was a sort of antiauthority character who lived a loud life, dated famous women, and got a lot of airtime on MTV back when that channel still played music videos.

In recent years, Kid Rock has taken a hard turn to the right. He embraced former President Donald Trump's messages and even opens his concerts with a message from the "Make America Great Again" figure.

Related: Walmart, Target and Walgreens have a second theft problem

At least over the past couple of years, Rock has been more famous for his politics than his music. The singer took a stand against Bud Light after the Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) - Get Free Report brand made a small marketing deal with the transgender social-media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

That marketing campaign was not something Rock liked at all. And while he never specifically mentioned Mulvaney, he posted on social-media a video in which he shot up cases of Bud Light with an automatic weapon. 

Rock's actions led to a massive boycott of Bud Light that caused the beer brand to lose about 26% of its sales while pushing it out of its long-held spot as America's top beer.

Now, Rock has a new target, which he's using to get attention for his upcoming tour with the controversial "Try That In a Small Town" singer Jason Aldean.

Bud Light sales have not recovered.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Kid Rock calls out Target over LGBTQ+ merchandise

It's reasonable to think that Rock might be playing to his base rather than experiencing actual outrage. After he inspired the boycott he was seen drinking Bud Light, and his bar never actually stopped selling the beer. 

But whether Rock's words are savvy marketing or true conviction, they seem to have impact. Now, as the singer prepares for his 2024 "Rock the Country" tour, he's playing to the base prejudices of some of his fans by going after Target (TGT) - Get Free Report for selling inclusive merchandise. 

"Black Friday is here! You could go to Target and get a great deal on a women's swimsuit with a penis pouch ... or you could buy tickets to the most patriotic music gatherings in the world! http://rockthecountry.com Hope everyone had a terrific Thanksgiving, God Bless. -Kid Rock," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The reference? Target, which had to pull its Pride merchandise from store shelves to keep its employees safe, had faced a wave of criticism when it was falsely accused of selling so-called tuck-friendly bathing suits in kids' sizes.

That never actually happened, according to the Associated Press.

The "tuck-friendly" swimsuits are offered only in adult sizes, according to a spokesperson for the company and Target’s website. "Kids’ swimsuits in the collection do not feature this label," the news organization reported. 

Target took its Pride collection out of its stores

Target has faced a lot of right-wing criticism for making its bathrooms available to people based on the gender they identify as, not their birth gender. That led to some protests and boycotts, but there was no material effect on the chain's business.

This year, however, Target had to pull Pride merchandise off its shelves to protect its workers. Chief Executive Brian Cornell addressed the matter during the company's second-quarter-earnings call

"In the second quarter, many of our store team members faced a negative guest reaction to our pride assortment," he said. "As you know, we have featured a pride assortment for more than a decade. However, after the launch of the assortment this year, members of our team began experiencing threats and aggressive actions that affected their sense of safety and well-being while at work." 

Cornell said that while he was not apologizing for the Pride collection, he was making choices to keep his employees safe.

"I want to make it clear: We denounce violence and hate of all kinds. And the safety of our team and our guests is our top priority. So, to protect the team in the face of these threatening circumstances, we quickly made changes, including the removal of items through the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," he added.

The CEO also emphasized that he remained committed to celebrating diversity.

"Pride is one of many heritage moments that are important to our guests and our team, and we'll continue to support these moments in the future," he said.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: