Columbia’s latest Star Wars collection just dropped — and we tried every piece to tell you what to buy

Whether you side with the light side or dark side, Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about this holiday season. There are thousands of gifts out there for the Star Wars fanatic, but one new collection—that we now know drops annually—is particularly enticing.

It’s time for the Columbia x Star Wars drop, and this year, the team has outdone themselves. To celebrate the eighth year of this collection, they’ve turned Luke Skywalker’s iconic on-screen clothing from The Empire Strikes Back into actual clothing for The Skywalker Pilot Collection.

So if you’ve ever wanted to rock Skywalker’s iconic orange flight suit, you can now buy Columbia’s new Ski Suit that looks just like the real thing. It’s actually the largest collection of Star Wars pieces Columbia has ever dropped, with nine pieces total and a few that come in multiple styles.

But just like any limited edition drop, the latest pairing of Columbia x Star Wars will almost certainly sell out. It goes up for order at 12:01 AM ET, December 1, 2023, and will likely sell out shortly after. This is a limited-edition drop, and Columbia will not be restocking, so you can consider these collectibles. The Skywalker Pilot Collection is arriving shortly after Columbia dropped the Disney 100 collection, which sold out in a matter of days.

Best of all, I got a preview of the entirety of the collection and can share a bit about each piece that I think is worth your dollars (or in Star Wars speak, credits). If you’re shopping the drop, may the force be with you.

Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket, $350 at Columbia

Considering you can’t wear a full ski suit around town daily, the Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket is a more everyday option. It features Omni-Heat Infinity lining and Omni-Tech material all around, making it waterproof.

You get the same rebel badge on the bottom of the left sleeve, and the molded silicone communication patch on the front left chest. Additionally, when you flip open the front right chest pocket, you’ll find schematics for R2D2, plus functional storage. On the inside, you’ll find plenty of Aurebesh messages and the schematics for Luke’s T-65 X-Wing Starfighter.

Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit, $500 at Columbia

Whether you ski all the time or just want to dress like Luke Skywalker coming out of his iconic X-Wing, Columbia’s Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit fits the bill. As far as competing suits go, it’s actually fairly priced at $500, too. On the inside, it’ll keep you warm with an Omni-Heat Infinity lining that reflects body heat towards your body. The outside is made with Columbia’s Omni-Tech material that is waterproof and breathable.

The Ski Suit features a number of pockets, some of which hide some easter eggs like Aurebesh writings—aka the language from Star Wars—and when you flip open the front pocket, you’ll find a blueprint and specs for R2-D2. How cool is that? You’ll also find rebel badging on the side arm and ribbing down both sides, mimicking the actual flight suit. Last but not least, you get a communications silicone mold on the front chest under the Columbia logo.

Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag, $50 at Columbia

Lululemon might offer the Everywhere Belt Bag, but we raise you the Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag, guaranteeing it’ll be a hit for anyone who loves these movies. It’s functional, with plenty of room and an adjustable strap for an easy fit, and features Star Wars badging all around. It’s perfect for a day in Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World or Disneyland.

Skywalker Pilot Pullover, $150 at Columbia

While Luke Skywalker didn’t necessarily wear a hoodie, we’re confident he’d rock this pullover from Columbia. Like any good sweatshirt, you get a large kangaroo pocket on the front, and for added security, Columbia puts zippers on either side.

Where are the Star Wars details? You’ll find the Rebel icon on the sleeve, as well as a custom graphic on the back for either the T-65 X-Wing (for the orange colorway) or the T-47 Air or Snow Speeder (for the white).

Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket, $200 at Columbia

As the name suggests, this is a more lightweight winter coat. While it lacks a chest pocket, you get two on the front that can be closed with zippers. Luckily, Columbia kept the attention to detail with ribbing on the arms, the comms patch, and the rebel icon on the sleeve. You’ll still find some hidden nods to Star Wars, including the emphasized bomber collar and the schematics for the T-47 Airspeeder inside the jacket.

Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap, $40 at Columbia

The Skywalker Ball Cap is the most affordable item at $40. It’s a classic, comfortable ball cap with a textured emblem on the front inspired by Skywalker’s Helmet.

Skywalker Pilot Long Sleeve Shirt, $70 at Columbia

If you love Star Wars artwork or are shopping for someone who does, look no further than the Skywalker Pilot Long Sleeve Shirt. It’s a heavyweight, comfortable cotton-blend shirt that features the Rebel badge on the left arm. The star here is the vintage Star Wars concept art that, prior to this, has not been seen!

Skywalker Pilot Short Sleeve Shirt, $55 at Columbia

For the Skywalker Pilot Short Sleeve Shirts, you can choose white for Luke’s T-65 X-Wing Starfighter schematics on the back or red with the T-47 Air or Snow speeder. You get a lot of easter eggs with this one.