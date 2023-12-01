Cathie Wood snaps up 143,000 shares of Pure Storage stock after 12% tumble

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood snaps up 143,000 shares of Pure Storage stock after 12% tumble

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 3:59 p.m.

Pure Storage  (PSTG) - Get Free Report, a cloud-based data storage company, reported third-quarter earnings results Wednesday that featured a muted outlook for the rest of the year, despite topping Street expectations. 

The tech company earned an adjusted $763 million for the quarter, a 13% year-over-year increase that topped analyst forecasts of $761 million. Pure further reported a 26% year-over-year increase in subscription services revenue and a non-GAAP gross margin of 74%. 

"We are pleased to see strengthening demand across our data storage platform,” CFO Kevan Krysler said in a statement. “Our business strategy continues to focus on continually increasing the value we provide to our customers including our consumption and subscription-based offerings."

Related: Cathie Wood unveils bold multi-billion-dollar thesis for one of Tesla Chief Elon Musk's other ventures

Still, the company posted lower-than-anticipated guidance for the year, saying that it expects to see revenue of $782 million for its current quarter, and revenue of $2.8 billion for its full fiscal year. Both forecasts came in well below analyst expectations of $919 million and $2.96 billion respectively. 

CEO Charles Giancarlo told CNBC after the release of the results that the weaker forecast is due to the fact that the company is switching over to a subscription model. Once investors have more time to go over the results, he said, they will see that Pure still has a "good story." 

Investors, however, weren't buying it — the stock plummeted more than 12% in the wake of the report, falling a further 3% Friday morning. With some of its earlier gains now erased, the stock is up only 24% for the year. 

Cathie Wood, the CEO and investment lead of Ark Invest, took advantage of the dip to roughly double a small holding Ark had in the company. 

Ark, through its Next Generation Internet ETF, on Nov. 30 bought 143,107 shares of Pure, a purchase worth roughly $4.7 million based on Pure's closing price of $33.31. The purchase boosted Ark's Pure holding to 316,219 shares, worth $10.5 million and weighted at .69% of the fund. 

Roughly 30% of the ETF is made up of large holdings in Coinbase  (COIN) - Get Free Report, Roku  (ROKU) - Get Free Report and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. 

Related: Meet the biotech company Cathie Wood bought half a million shares of this month

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: