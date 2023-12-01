Carnival Cruise Line making huge onboard change

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Carnival Cruise Line making huge onboard change

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 1, 2023 2 p.m.

Cruise ships face some problems that land-based hotels rarely have to deal with.

Traditional hotels, for example, don't have a single day when all guests leave and another group replaces them a few hours later. Sure, hotels might have more turnover on Sundays or the day after a huge event, but even for something like the Super Bowl, not every person staying in Las Vegas for the game will leave on Monday. 

Related: Carnival Cruise Line addresses a dress-code controversy

Cruise ships, however, must quickly get their passengers off the ship so they can clean the rooms and bring a new group of customers onboard. Even people sailing on the same ship in the same room on back-to-back cruises need to leave their rooms and go through immigration (which sometimes means leaving the ship and sometimes involves customs officials coming onboard). 

That's a daunting process and even the slightest glitch can cause major pain for passengers. If there's a delay getting to the port and getting people off the ship that can lead to new passengers and old passengers being at the port at the same time.

In addition to causing crowding issues, it also means that parking lots have not cleared out for arriving passengers. That can lead to gridlock at the port, impacting not just the affected cruise, but others leaving from the same port. 

Getting upwards of 5,000 passengers on and off a cruise ship can be a major challenge.

Image source&colon Carnival Cruise Line

Here's how Royal Caribbean disembarkation works

Every cruise line handles embarkation and disembarkation differently. In a broad sense, however, passengers on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean, MSC, and even Virgin Voyages have the same general disembarkation choices. Passengers can opt to walk off with their own luggage,   

On Royal Caribbean ships, passengers who opt to have the cruise line handle their luggage get luggage tags in their room the night before the cruise ends. Those tags have a number that will ultimately help the passenger know when to leave.

People who opt for the assisted departure pack their bags, put the luggage tags on their bags, and leave those bags outside their rooms on the last night. Porters collect those bags and ultimately deliver them to the cruise terminal the next day.

Each tag has a number and Royal Caribbean shows where each numbered group can wait after passengers have to vacate their cabins. On the departure day, the cruise line uses one of its in-house television channels to share expected departure times for each numbered group and the designated waiting spots.   

Carnival makes a disembarkation change

Carnival has begun rolling out a new disembarkation program that uses its app to control the process, Cruise Hive reported.

"We always want debarkation to be as easy as possible. Sometimes it is, sometimes it is not," said Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald shared on his Facebook page. "I wanted to let you know that we are rolling out a new debarkation system for those guests who put their luggage outside of their cabin door and want to choose what time they will disembark."

Under the new system. guests will pick a departure time on the Carnival Hub app and to receive notifications on the app as to when they can leave the ship.

The current disembarkation process requires guests to go to guest services to get luggage tags. That can create long lines and backups, at a time when guest services is also busy. Luggage tags will be delivered to the passengers' cabins based on the selection people make in the app.

Carnival is currently testing what it's calling "Digital Debark" on four ships, Conquest, Spirit, Dream, and Elation. It plans to slowly role it out across the fleet, but has not shared a timetable for the change, according to Heald. 

Digital Debark will not impact passengers who opt to walk their own luggage off the ship. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: