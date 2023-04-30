Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police

Prescott Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a carnival Saturday night, April 29, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

The incident was isolated to two groups of teenagers who were arguing, police stated Sunday morning.

During the argument one of the involved parties was shot in the leg, police reported.

It was unclear Sunday the extent of the teen's injuries or if they were treated locally. Also information about charges or any arrests was unavailable.

Prescott Police stated on social media that while this incident is still under investigation, "by all indications this was an isolated incident with no continuing threat to the community."

The police did not respond immediately to calls and emails Sunday, and stated on social media that they "will continue to update as the investigation moves forward."

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more details as information is made available.