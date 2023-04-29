Obituary: Thomas Arthur Cormier
Originally Published: April 29, 2023 7:41 p.m.
Thomas Arthur Cormier passed away on April 22, 2023. Tom was 81 years old.
He is survived by his children, Kevin, Aaron, Andrea, and Amee also his grandchildren Logan, Jennifer, Eli, Caitlyn, and Alexandra. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie and son Damon.
Services will be held at Heritage Memorial Cemetery on May 4 at 1 p.m. Reception will follow at Mortimer Farms at 3 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- Report of shoplifting results in dangerous-drug arrest
- Prescott Regional Airport prepares to launch bidding process for new Essential Air Service contract
- Prescott-area law enforcement report uptick in extortion, fraud schemes
- Dignity Health-YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach new in-network contract agreement
- Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway
- Senator Highway property slated for 37 homes; popular drive-in sign expected to stay
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: