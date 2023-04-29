Obituary: Thomas Arthur Cormier

Thomas Arthur Cormier passed away on April 22, 2023. Tom was 81 years old.

He is survived by his children, Kevin, Aaron, Andrea, and Amee also his grandchildren Logan, Jennifer, Eli, Caitlyn, and Alexandra. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie and son Damon.

Services will be held at Heritage Memorial Cemetery on May 4 at 1 p.m. Reception will follow at Mortimer Farms at 3 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

