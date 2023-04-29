Obituary: Thelma L. Burington
Thelma L. Burington, 94, of Prescott, Arizona passed away peacefully in Flagstaff, Arizona on April 12, 2023. Thelma was born December 19, 1928 to Rasmus and Marie Tverdahl.
She is survived by her two daughters Sandy (Ron) Gantz, Carol Webb (John) and granddaughter Amy Gantz, numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 37 years Rex Burington and first husband Ardell Webb, brother Palmer Tverdahl, sisters Pauline (Clark) Myers, Ruth (Oscar) Gylland, Grace (Jacob) Fagervik, Norma (Arnold) Otterson, nephews Jerome Gylland, Glenn and Howard Myers.
Thelma enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, hiking and hunting with friends and family. She was one of a kind, with a crazy sense of humor, and will be truly missed by friends and family.
Service will be held this fall at American Lutheran Church in Prescott, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
