Obituary: Sheila M. Buchanan

Sheila M. Buchanan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 29, 2023 8:12 p.m.

Sheila M. Buchanan, born March 5, 1944, in Las Vegas, Nevada passed way on April 15, 2023. Sheila was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, G.C. “Buck” Buchanan, father Marvin, mother Gloria and sister Temple. Sheila is survived by her sister Kandy Stern and her loving step-family Garret and Nakita Buchanan and their children Kyla and Grant.

At Sheila’s request before passing, her obituary should read “She lived and she died. That’s it.”

At the insistence of her family, however, her memory deserves more than she desired. Sheila will be remembered for her thoughtful advice from the school of hard knocks, stories of a life well lived, her unwavering generosity, expertly crocheted blankets and delicious home-cooked meals. While often misunderstood, Sheila had a heart of gold.

Her family loved to listen to her reminisce about rubbing elbows with Hollywood elite while working in the movie industry in the 1960’s and 70’s on well-known shows and movies such as Cheers and Blazing Saddles. She later lived in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico for 14 years before moving to Prescott, Arizona in the 1990’s, where she met her late husband and former Yavapai County Sheriff, Buck.

Sheila and Buck loved life together on the Sundown Ranch in Williamson Valley. After Sheila worked a brief stint in Prescott real estate, they retired from his public service in 2004, which afforded them time for the leisure activities they enjoyed like camping trips around the Southwest and especially boating trips to Lake Powell.

Sheila later embraced the role of “Grandma B” to Kyla and Grant, offering a welcoming hello and as many vanilla Oreos as they sneak before mom or dad found out. Sheila left the earth believing she needed to “make room” for Grandson number two, expected June 2023.

At Sheila’s request, no services will be held. However, she would be happy to see you raise a toast to her as she joins her beloved Buck at the heavenly watering hole.

We love you, Sheila Mamacita, and we will miss you more than you know.

Information provided by the family.

