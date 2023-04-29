Obituary: Ralph J. Nowakowski
Ralph J. Nowakowski left our world to go on to his next great adventure on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the age of 78. Ralph was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1945.
Ralph was a proud Buckeye, having graduated from the Ohio State University in 1967 with a degree in Education. Ralph was a Captain in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a long-time resident of the Prescott area, retiring from the Marriott Hotel in 2007 as a maintenance technician.
Ralph was involved in the American Legion, and is a Past Commander of Post 6, Past District 8 Commander, and a many year member of the Post 6 Honor Guard along with his wife, Debra.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Debra, and four children, Penny and John of Denver, and Parrish and Patrick of Southern California. He has many other relatives, all in the Ohio area.
A service with full military honors will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery on Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m.
There will be a get-together at Post 6 after the service.
Information provided by the family.
