Obituary: Marjorie Ann Krcmarik

Marjorie Ann Krcmarik, 99, passed away peacefully in her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on April 23, 2023. Marjorie was born May 20, 1923, to Axel and Hulda Franson in Malcolm, Nebraska.

Marjorie was a legacy of love that spread through generations and that contributed to a full and happy life. Now she is reunited with her loved ones in heaven.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

