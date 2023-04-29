Obituary: Katherine (Kathy) Regina Sevigny

Katherine (Kathy) Regina Sevigny passed away peacefully in her Prescott Valley home on April 6, 2023, at the age of 79 with her husband of 50 years and her son by her side.

She was born in Medford, Massachusetts, in 1943, the daughter of Marie and Leo MacDonald. She was the second of six children born into a faithful Catholic home.

Kathy was a wonderful singer with a high, beautiful soprano voice. When she sang, you could feel the strength of her spirit.

While attending Catholic school in Framingham, Massachusetts, Kathy felt the call to be a nun and a teacher. She was accepted into the Order of the Sisters of St. Joseph and joined the convent in Framingham, where she studied at Regis College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was assigned to teach at an elementary school in Natick, Massachusetts, within St. Patrick’s Parish.

After institutional changes took place, she left the convent and became an elementary school teacher in the Westwood Mass Public School District.

After dating for 15 months, Richard and Kathy were married on May 11, 1973, at the Catholic church in Natick. In 1975, their son Roy was born while they were living in Westborough, Massachusetts. Kathy was so grateful for the opportunity to be a mother.

In 1977, they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1981, Kathy and Richard (and Roy) were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Washington, D.C., Temple.

Kathy will be remembered most for her compassion, service and Christlike love.

She is survived by her husband Richard; son Roy; grandchildren Sydney, Calleigh, and Christian; her siblings: Jane MacDonald; Beth Natsios (Andrew); Genie Seybold (Jed); Martina MacDonald; and Tom MacDonald (Joyce).

A celebration of life was held on April 13th at the Prescott Valley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.