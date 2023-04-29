Obituary: John P. Carter

John P. Carter, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on April 15, 2023. He was born in Glendale, California on September 3, 1938.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryann; brother, Tom (Sue) Carter of North Carolina; Maryann’s children, Wendy (David) Rumpf, Melanie (Kevin) Paluch, and Richard (Teri) Wilks; his children, Jill Carter (John Reynolds), Brent (Kim) Carter, and Brian Carter; grandchildren, Jake Pool (Miranda Lauhead), Melanie (David) Crane, Clark Pool (Madison Taylor), Shawn (Courtney) Sheridan, Nikki (Niclas) Newman, RJ Wilks, and Jordan Paluch; great-grandson, Nathan Pool; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his sister, Carlene Walton; son, Erick Carter; and parents, La Mar and Rena Carter of Van Nuys, California.

Of all of John’s talents and hobbies - skeet shooting, computers, telephone communications, and talking on the phone to friends and loved ones, just to name a few - he loved retiring to Prescott, Arizona (23 years) and spending time with his cat, Tia. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers and the NRA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Telecom Pioneers Charitable Foundation or the Yavapai Humane Society.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home of Prescott is assisting the family with arrangements. John’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Bonnie, Mariah, and Lisa of Bayada Home Care for the loving care they provided.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.