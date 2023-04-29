Obituary: John P. Carter
John P. Carter, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on April 15, 2023. He was born in Glendale, California on September 3, 1938.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryann; brother, Tom (Sue) Carter of North Carolina; Maryann’s children, Wendy (David) Rumpf, Melanie (Kevin) Paluch, and Richard (Teri) Wilks; his children, Jill Carter (John Reynolds), Brent (Kim) Carter, and Brian Carter; grandchildren, Jake Pool (Miranda Lauhead), Melanie (David) Crane, Clark Pool (Madison Taylor), Shawn (Courtney) Sheridan, Nikki (Niclas) Newman, RJ Wilks, and Jordan Paluch; great-grandson, Nathan Pool; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Carlene Walton; son, Erick Carter; and parents, La Mar and Rena Carter of Van Nuys, California.
Of all of John’s talents and hobbies - skeet shooting, computers, telephone communications, and talking on the phone to friends and loved ones, just to name a few - he loved retiring to Prescott, Arizona (23 years) and spending time with his cat, Tia. He was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers and the NRA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Telecom Pioneers Charitable Foundation or the Yavapai Humane Society.
Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home of Prescott is assisting the family with arrangements. John’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Bonnie, Mariah, and Lisa of Bayada Home Care for the loving care they provided.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- Report of shoplifting results in dangerous-drug arrest
- Prescott Regional Airport prepares to launch bidding process for new Essential Air Service contract
- Prescott-area law enforcement report uptick in extortion, fraud schemes
- Dignity Health-YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach new in-network contract agreement
- Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway
- Senator Highway property slated for 37 homes; popular drive-in sign expected to stay
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: