Finau holds off hard-charging Rahm for 2-shot lead in Mexico

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers Talking Money: Is the U.S. dollar dying? Dignity Health-YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach new in-network contract agreement Hiker rescued by Prescott-area fire crews after her leg wedged in boulders near Watson Lake Prescott Council looks at vulnerabilities in Land Development Code HUSD Education Foundation honors teachers at annual Teacher of the Year banquet Superintendent-to-be Tenney takes questions at forums for staff and community Border towns see ‘disaster’ without federal help as end to Title 42 looms Senator Highway property slated for 37 homes; popular drive-in sign expected to stay Sunflower Power fundraiser 11 a.m. April 28 and 29, Suse’s Prescott Center for the Arts

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Finau holds off hard-charging Rahm for 2-shot lead in Mexico
PGA

Tony Finau, of the United States, walks on the 10th green during the Mexico Open golf tournament's third round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Moises Castillo/AP)

Tony Finau, of the United States, walks on the 10th green during the Mexico Open golf tournament's third round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Moises Castillo/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 29, 2023 9:05 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: