Courier adds even more puzzles, comics online
The Daily Courier and Prescott News Network have undergone several changes in recent years, and one has resulted in expanded online availability of puzzles and comics – for viewing and downloading/printing – at dCourier.com.
Our newest offering for puzzles is an interactive widget that contains popular games such as Sudoku, Crossword, and Word Search. These interactive puzzles are located at https://www.dcourier.com/puzzles/.
If that is not enough brain teasing to keep you satisfied, we also now have an archive of the puzzles we feature in the Courier print edition. These can be printed for your convenience and are located at https://www.dcourier.com/photos/galleries/sets/puzzles/.
This archive of print edition puzzles features more of the Courier’s Wonderword and Sudoku puzzles. When the Courier went from seven to five publishing days in 2020, we started sharing online the Wonderword puzzles our readers were missing on Saturdays and Mondays, said Tim Wiederaenders, editor. That was expanded to include Sudoku puzzles in mid-2022.
Now, you can download and print all six days (all that’s available) of each, as well as seven days of the Crossword puzzles. That’s right: all of the puzzles that are in print are now available online. Each week we’re uploading them in a gallery format, Wiederaenders said, from which you can save and print them; note, sizes and printing can be different depending on your computer.
The other big change kicks off this week: added comics for the website. This came about as a result of the need to pull back on the Sunday Color Comics section, from which the top color comics are now published in the Sunday edition of the Courier. Those that continue are based on a 2022 Courier comics survey as well as polls over the years, Wiederaenders said.
The comics that are also now on the website – at https://www.dcourier.com/comics/ – include The Family Circus, Zits, and Popeye from Comics Kingdom syndicate.
We also keep an archive of our extra editorial cartoons at https://www.dcourier.com/photos/galleries/sets/editorial-cartoons/.
“As we’ve said all along, change can be hard – especially when it involves sacred cows like comics,” Wiederaenders said, “and we’ve been working to improve the web offerings and add more value for you, our readers.
“Watch for more coming soon,” he said. “That’s right – we’re not done. This is a journey, not a destination.”
