Cartoon EXTRAS: April 28, 2023
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: April 28, 2023 Gallery
Where will Tucker Carlson land?, Fox News, fired, let go, dismissed, lies, conspiracy theories, Russia, President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, was, invasion, Russian Government owned network, RT
April 26, 2023: CNN Cuts Lemon
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- Report of shoplifting results in dangerous-drug arrest
- Prescott Regional Airport prepares to launch bidding process for new Essential Air Service contract
- Prescott-area law enforcement report uptick in extortion, fraud schemes
- Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway
- Shed fire quickly extinguished at Up In Smoke BBQ in Chino Valley
- Photos: Car enthusiasts cruise in for veterans
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: