Obituary: Sylvia Marie (Skorepa) Konecny

Sylvia Marie (Skorepa) Konecny

Sylvia Marie (Skorepa) Konecny

Originally Published: April 27, 2023 10:09 p.m.

Sylvia Marie (Skorepa) Konecny, 96, was born April 2, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to (Alzbeta) Betty and (Karel) Charles Skorepa and died April 24, 2023 at her home in Prescott, Arizona.

She spent her childhood in Chicago and graduated from Farragut High School. During High School she was very active in Sokol, a Czech gymnastics organization. Upon graduation from high school, she worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. as a switchboard operator.

While in high school she was attending a Sokol picnic and another Sokol member introduced her to the man who became the love of her life, her future husband, Jim. The gentleman who introduced them noticed a young soldier on leave from the war who kept glancing at Sylvia. He asked if Jim would like an introduction, as he knew the young woman and thought very highly of her. Of course, Jim immediately said yes. And the man who introduced them? Well, he became Sylvia’s father-in-law, as that man was Jim’s dad!

Sylvia and Jim corresponded for several years during the war and were married when Jim returned from the Philippines in 1946. They were active in the Earth Science Club of Northern Illinois before they relocated to Prescott in 1974. Sylvia was active in the Prescott Camera Club, Prescott Rockhounds, a superintendent for the Yavapai County Fair and was proud of being a charter member of Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. As such she became one of the first recipients of the coveted Juan Levias award for 25 years of service as a chairman.

Sylvia had the unique ability to speak with new members of the rodeo committee and immediately make them feel welcome and at ease. She had a kind word for everyone she met and immediately made a person feel like a lifelong friend. She truly had “the gift of gab” as Jim lovingly teased her. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as her extensive fossil collection (recently donated to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago) and having a fossil named after her and Jim.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Charles; her brothers, Chuck and John; and her beloved husband of 72 years, Jim. She is survived by her children, Rennie Anderson and J.C. (Peggy) Konecny; her grandchildren, Tristin (Mike) Wilson and Jeff Anderson; and her great-grandchildren, Daisy Terry, Violet Terry, and Mady (Anderson) Averill. Her constant love, support and kindness will be missed by her loving family.

A private family celebration is planned but no public services are planned at this time.

Information provided by the family.

