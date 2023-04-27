Obituary: Ronald Eugene Wright

Ronald Eugene Wright was born on November 17, 1958 in Anamosa, Iowa and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 5, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona at the age of 64.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Dorothea Wright, his sister Mary Lou Simmons and his nephew Scott Knebel.

He is survived by his sister Marlys (Arlo) Brownlie, Marilyn (Ron) Warthen, Laurie (Ken) Whestine, and Margie (Henry) Barrera. He also has many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Ron was a long-time resident of Prescott and a friend to everyone. He lived to help people. He would give his last dollar to you if you needed it. He helped countless people around town, whether helping a stranded motorist, paying to get a single mother’s car fixed, doing yard work, or anything else he heard about that someone needed help with. He would always say, “It is better to give than to receive.” He lived very simply in his RV which he called his “Humble Hut” so he could spend his time and money helping others. He leaves such a caring legacy for us all to follow. He wore many hats during his lifetime which included, working on the tarmac at Sky Harbor emptying airplane holding tanks, traveling with the circus, auto mechanic, truck driver and construction shop help. Ron’s humor and great smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at Granite Creek Park in Prescott, AZ on Saturday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by the funeral home.