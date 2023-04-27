Obituary Notice: Judith Eileen Schenkel
Originally Published: April 27, 2023 9:55 p.m.
Judith Eileen Schenkel, 83, of Dewey, Arizona, died Monday, April 24, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born September 13, 1939 in Winamac, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- County approves sale of South Marina Street property for $1.36M
- Report of shoplifting results in dangerous-drug arrest
- Prescott Regional Airport prepares to launch bidding process for new Essential Air Service contract
- Prescott-area law enforcement report uptick in extortion, fraud schemes
- Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway
- Cornville couple arrested for obtaining, selling drugs within 20 feet of school
- Shed fire quickly extinguished at Up In Smoke BBQ in Chino Valley
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: