Obituary Notice: Cheryl Lee Newman

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council looks at vulnerabilities in Land Development Code HUSD Education Foundation honors teachers at annual Teacher of the Year banquet Superintendent-to-be Tenney takes questions at forums for staff and community Border towns see ‘disaster’ without federal help as end to Title 42 looms Senator Highway property slated for 37 homes; popular drive-in sign expected to stay Sunflower Power fundraiser 11 a.m. April 28 and 29, Suse’s Prescott Center for the Arts Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision Prescott Valley Police to host Youth Police Academy Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant Longtime community leader Elisabeth Ruffner honored with renaming of creek in Granite Dells

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary Notice: Cheryl Lee Newman

Originally Published: April 27, 2023 10:06 p.m.

Cheryl Lee Newman, born Sept. 4, 1946, passed away March 16, 2023, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: