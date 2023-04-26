Prescott Police seek communty help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Police are asking the community’s help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday, April 25.

Prescott Police responded to the parking lot of True Valu hardware store, located at 846 Miller Valley Road at about 1:50 p.m. after the report of a hit and run vehicle collision.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was attempting to leave his parked location when he struck the victim’s vehicle causing significant and disabling damage. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and provide information as required by law.

Witness information, along with quality video footage, shows the suspect vehicle as an approximate mid 2000’s model red 4-door Toyota Tacoma with a bed rack containing pelican style cases mounted on the side. Additionally, the truck is equipped with a black aftermarket front bumper and brush guard.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver, described as a white male, approximately mid 30s in age with short red hair and a long red goatee. His passenger is described as a white female, approximately mid 30’s with blonde hair.

Currently, the PPD have not been able to identify the owner of the suspect vehicle or the identity of the suspect driver and his passenger.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is encouraged to call Traffic Investigator North at 928-777-1988 ext. 5827. You can also report any information anonymously through Yavapai Silent Witness at yavapaisw.com or at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.