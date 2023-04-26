Adoption Spotlight: Peter
Originally Published: April 26, 2023 7:15 p.m.
Peter is a fun-loving kid that isn’t afraid to get dirty and loves to be outside working on his gardening skills. He most recently planted radishes and has enjoyed watching the stages of growth. Peter also enjoys going to school and learning new things. Get to know Peter and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- County approves sale of South Marina Street property for $1.36M
- Cornville couple arrested for obtaining, selling drugs within 20 feet of school
- ADOT Highway 69 repaving in Prescott Valley scheduled to start April 19
- Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway
- Shed fire quickly extinguished at Up In Smoke BBQ in Chino Valley
- Photos: Car enthusiasts cruise in for veterans
- Date for teen’s murder trial set
- Report of shoplifting results in dangerous-drug arrest
- CAFMA quickly douses wildland fire in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: John Hayes
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Photo: CAFMA contains fire that destroyed house in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Jay’s Bird Barn gets new name and larger location in Prescott; Hampton Inn in Prescott receives prestigious award; Store within a store opens inside Pet Headquarters in Prescott Valley
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Human Bean plans May 31 opening; FooteWork Auto License and Title Service celebrates 25th year in business; Southwest Cardiovascular Associates opening second location
- Rattler Trail snakes its way through City of Prescott’s latest Granite Dells purchase
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: