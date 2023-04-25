Prescott-area law enforcement report uptick in extortion, fraud schemes

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) has been seeing a rise in extortion cases aimed at victims through social media platforms.

So far this year, they’ve had five cases, according to Sgt. Joseph Poulin, as opposed to a few including one juvenile the entire year of 2022.

Suspects in these types of cases, he stated, were starting relationships online with their victims. And once a connection was started, the victim is asked to send sexually explicit pictures to them via social media, at which time money is then demanded from the victim as payment to not release the images to family and friends.

If you need to report an incident of this nature, call these numbers: Prescott Police Department — 928-445-3131 for non-emergencies; Prescott Valley Police Department — 928-772-9267 non-emergencies; Yavapai County Sheriff’s Fraud Department — 928-771-3299; Chino Valley Police Department — call the YCSO dispatch, 928-771-3260.

“Scammers can be ‘very convincing’ as they look to instill fear into their victims. After they are able to get money the first time, it just continues, before the victim realizes what’s really going on,” explained Poulin.

Online dating sites, Poulin said, have busted the door wide open allowing this to happen. The age range for victims falls between 20s and 40s. “Dating sites are not what you think they are. People are trusting in nature then find out it’s too late and the photos are scattered all over social media,” Poulin stated.

Initially victims are told by the police to cut off any online communication, and they attempt to educate so something of this nature doesn’t happen again.

Per five recent events, payments were asked to be made through gift cards, MoneyGram and Zell. The suspects were men and foreign, speaking broken English. If it’s an international situation, the police turn it over to the FBI, who are very busy, and usually investigate cases involving only large dollar amounts, but will take down the information as it could be connected to another case.

The social media site Snapchat for instance, he says, is very difficult to obtain any information from because once something is viewed it disappears, making it hard for law enforcement to retrieve information, as it’s a lengthy process.

And as far as gift cards are concerned, a victim is on the phone with a scammer who directs them into various stores to buy them. Many times the victim believes they are talking to someone that they know. Or another scam involves telling the person their electricity will be shut off and they need to go buy gift cards to make a payment, although electric companies do not accept payments of that nature.

“Gift cards though unfortunately are difficult to retrieve for the victims. We try to educate the stores when people buy numerous gift cards,” Poulin said. “We also try to involve other jurisdictions to alert them as this is a nationwide issue.”

Poulin added, “And cash apps nowadays changes the game around for us in trying to eradicate this.”

Gas station “skimmers” were a huge problem a few years ago, Poulin said. Skimmers are small devices that thieves put on or above card readers at gasoline pumps to copy and steal credit card information.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

Ron Norfleet, vice chair of the board of directors for the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau, said they have received two notifications within the past week of scammers contacting real estate agencies pretending to be the owners of a property, in this instance, vacant lots around the Prescott area.

“They begin by asking the agent to provide a market analysis of the property, and then immediately list it for them,” Norfleet said.

He also noted the importance of asking questions to verify if they are the rightful owners with whom you are speaking to and to follow through by calling the owner to see if they indeed contacted your agency. And also consider asking both the buyer and seller for picture identification.

An additional option is to look into Yavapai County’s Eagle Fraud Guard program, which allows citizens to proactively monitor and be alerted when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and or business name in Yavapai County.

He added that, when documents are recorded, meeting a citizen’s search criteria, an email is automatically generated and sent to the citizen notifying them of the recording. The email provides basic information about the document, as well as a link back to the document image for review by the individual or business. Those wishing to use this service must subscribe with their email. Citizens may unsubscribe from this service at any time as well as change or update criteria being monitored. Sign-up at https://yavapaicountyaz-web.tylerhost.net/web/user/disclaimer, or call 928-771-3244.

Chino Valley Police Department

The Town of Chino Valley has not seen a significant increase in these types of calls. However, there have been a few reported incidents in the past month or so, where people are called and told that a family member has been taken and will be released only if they provide money or gift cards, according to Lt. Joshua McIntire.

“Lucky, the Chino Valley Police Department was contacted immediately and we were able to determine the person who was allegedly taken was found to be OK and was not a victim of a crime. Most times, the suspects call from a spoofed number and it is very difficult to track or locate them. The Chino Valley Police Department encourages its citizens to contact us if they were to receive these types of calls, and not provide the suspect(s) with anything, including any personal information,” he stated.

Prescott Valley Police Department

According to Bob Steward, crime prevention officer/background investigator, a person threatening you to give them property or services is extortion, and it is against the law in Arizona. It is wrong for someone to bully you to force you to give them something.



“An example of this is if someone tells you they won’t report an incident to the police if you give them money or something of value. It can take the form of the suspect saying, ‘I won’t tell anyone about what you did, if you give me $500.’”



He added, “Another example of extortion that has become common is for a suspect to take control of your computer but will give access back only if you send them gift cards or pay them through other means such as a cash app.”



Support Services Lt. Jason Kaufman also noted that other common gift card scams include the threat of law enforcement coming to arrest them if they don’t pay the fine via the cards, or a family member is in trouble, had an accident, or has been arrested and they need to wire or send gift cards to the suspect or authority the suspect claims to be.