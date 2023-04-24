Pet of the Week: Little Girl (Miss Kitty's)

Little Girl is a 7-year-old black, gray and brown Tabby. Her owner passed away, and the family could not keep her.

She enjoys being on your lap for calm companionship. She is sensitive and likes some petting but on her terms. Little Girl would make a nice addition to a quiet home as an only cat.

To meet Little Girl, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.