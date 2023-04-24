Pet of the Week: Handsome Squirt (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD superintendent search process nets 22 candidate applications, seven from Arizona and 15 beyond City announces street closures for April 28-30 Whiskey Off-Road Prescott Community Church ‘welcoming’ congregation installs senior pastor Arizona’s veterinary medicine grads aid shortfall of vets in nation, state Budget standoff puts state Medicaid program at risk Whiskey Off-Road back better than ever; riders to be treated with modified courses Community in Brief: YC to host Film, TV Production Assistant program April 24-28 Photos: Chalk It Up! Prescott 2023 $50M claim filed over fatal eviction shooting in Tucson Have health needs, will travel: ADHS delivers vaccines, tests to underserved communities

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Handsome Squirt (United Animal Friends)

Handsome Squirt is super sweet, affectionate and friendly. (Courtesy photo)

Handsome Squirt is super sweet, affectionate and friendly. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 24, 2023 5:15 p.m.

What more can we say about handsome Squirt other than he is super sweet, affectionate and friendly? How about throwing in that he is a playful feline who enjoys catnip toys? In fact, if he has any faults, it might be that he loves food a little too much and may need to go on a low-calorie diet.

Squirt is good with other easygoing cats and has lived with dogs. He is a shorthair brown tabby who would be happiest in a quiet home where he can receive lots of attention and love. He is 10 years old and his recent blood test shows that he is very healthy. Squirt is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: