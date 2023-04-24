Pet of the Week: Handsome Squirt (United Animal Friends)

What more can we say about handsome Squirt other than he is super sweet, affectionate and friendly? How about throwing in that he is a playful feline who enjoys catnip toys? In fact, if he has any faults, it might be that he loves food a little too much and may need to go on a low-calorie diet.

Squirt is good with other easygoing cats and has lived with dogs. He is a shorthair brown tabby who would be happiest in a quiet home where he can receive lots of attention and love. He is 10 years old and his recent blood test shows that he is very healthy. Squirt is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.