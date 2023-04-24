Pet of the Week: Graham (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi there, my name is Graham! I am an approximately 4-month-old Pit Bull/Labrador Retriever mix. My sister and brother, Hershey and Marshmallow, are here at the shelter with me.

We are adorable puppies looking for loving homes. We are a little too young to be spayed/neutered, but we have our appointments scheduled in May. At that time, we will be given our rabies vaccination and we will be microchipped.

If you would like to meet any of us, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.