Pet of the Week: Branson & Kevin (Catty Shack)

Originally Published: April 24, 2023 5:13 p.m.

Branson and Kevin were dropped off at the Chino Valley Safeway as tiny kittens, born Oct. 7, 2022. They were taken into foster where they have grown up to be very bonded and loving boys. These handsome, medium-haired boys are mellow, playful and love to be held. They need to be adopted together.

You can meet them at the Catty Shack from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.

