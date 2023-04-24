CASA for Kids: 'Ryan'

BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Ryan”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 8-month-old “Ryan.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Ryan into custody because his mother was found abusing opiates and using methamphetamine. Mother is also struggles with mental illness. Ryan’s father uses methamphetamine and there was a domestic violence incident with mother in Ryan’s presence. Both parents neglected Ryan. He is developmentally delayed and not reaching developmental milestones as he should.



Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to meet the needs of Ryan at this time. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for Ryan, so he has been placed in licensed foster care.

Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Ryan’s progress in his current placement; working with his pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that he receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.