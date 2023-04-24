CASA for Kids: 'Ryan'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community in Brief: YC to host Film, TV Production Assistant program April 24-28 HUSD superintendent search process nets 22 candidate applications, seven from Arizona and 15 beyond Photos: Chalk It Up! Prescott 2023 $50M claim filed over fatal eviction shooting in Tucson Have health needs, will travel: ADHS delivers vaccines, tests to underserved communities Renaming of creek for Elisabeth Ruffner up for discussion by Prescott City Council Photos: 2023 Prescott Earth Day Festival & Wild Fire Expo Photos: Car enthusiasts cruise in for veterans Granite Dells Gateway Park planning now underway 450 help celebrate Earth Day at annual Granite Creek cleanup

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CASA for Kids: 'Ryan'

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

Originally Published: April 24, 2023 5 p.m.

BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Ryan”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 8-month-old “Ryan.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Ryan into custody because his mother was found abusing opiates and using methamphetamine. Mother is also struggles with mental illness. Ryan’s father uses methamphetamine and there was a domestic violence incident with mother in Ryan’s presence. Both parents neglected Ryan. He is developmentally delayed and not reaching developmental milestones as he should.

Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to meet the needs of Ryan at this time. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for Ryan, so he has been placed in licensed foster care.

Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Ryan’s progress in his current placement; working with his pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that he receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: